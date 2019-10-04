JP Morgan Global Composite PMI - Global economic expansion to joint-weakest rate since mid-2016
PMI in at 51.2 in September, marking 84 consecutive months in expansion.
As a counter-point to the post headline!
- Among the nations for which September PMI data were available, rates of growth improved in the US, Italy and Brazil, while Australia returned to expansion following a contraction in August.
- Rates of increase slowed in France, Spain, Russia and Ireland, while downturns were signalled for Germany and the UK
(bolding mine, but you know I'm cheering my home team, right?)