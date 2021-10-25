JP Morgan lower their projections for EUR/USD
JP Morgan are looking for the pair to drop to 1.14 by December and then further in 2022.
Forecasts:
- 1.14 by December (from 1.16 previously)
- 1.12 in 2022
Citing:
- We are bringing forward and extending the projected slippage in EUR to reflect these developments, but principally the increased uncertainty about the duration of a soft-patch in global growth that is now impacting the Euro area as well.
- European industry has been wrestling with supply disruptions for some time - German car output is 50% below pre-pandemic levels - and to compound matters there is now a potentially major drag from the surge in natural gas prices, to which Europe is particularly exposed.
Via --> For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.