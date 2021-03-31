JP Morgan on OPEC+ ... existing output cuts to be maintained
Previews of the OPEC+ meeting on April 1 are here:
- This time around another rollover of existing output cuts is expected.
- OPEC (especially Saudi Arabia) have been cautious on the demand recovery and that will not change at this meeting:
- Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June
- Four reasons oil faces headwinds
And, a small snippet via JP Morgan, analysts there saying OPEC+ is likely to mostly rollover production cuts into May
- & Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary cut by two more months