JP Morgan on poor US consumer sentiment (but much better elsewhere)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JPM compare poor data (consumer sentiment) from the us with better from Germany and South Korea

  • US consumer confidence fell notably
  • These disparate survey outcomes may reflect the larger hit to US employment and greater uncertainty about the extent of US fiscal support 

And point to this as a factor (not surprisingly):

  • Concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak also may be playing a role, as the pace of new cases remains much higher in the US than elsewhere



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose