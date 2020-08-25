JP Morgan on poor US consumer sentiment (but much better elsewhere)
JPM compare poor data (consumer sentiment) from the us with better from Germany and South Korea
- US consumer confidence fell notably
- These disparate survey outcomes may reflect the larger hit to US employment and greater uncertainty about the extent of US fiscal support
And point to this as a factor (not surprisingly):
- Concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak also may be playing a role, as the pace of new cases remains much higher in the US than elsewhere