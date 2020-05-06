JP Morgan on rising forex algorithm use

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Reuters, citing a  a client report from JPMorgan's trading desk

  • More than 60% of trades for ticket sizes of more than $10 million were executed in March via algorithms compared with less than 50% a year ago, the bank's electronic trading desk said.
  • "The increased challenge of targeting a specific price, an increased market impact risk, an increased client comfort in adaptive algo logic and a decrease in concerns relating to time risk are just a few contributing factors in why adaptive and scheduled orders have become more widely used than limit-based orders"
Here is the link for more if you are interested

Via Reuters, citing a  a client report from JPMorgan's trading desk

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose