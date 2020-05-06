JP Morgan on rising forex algorithm use
Via Reuters, citing a a client report from JPMorgan's trading desk
- More than 60% of trades for ticket sizes of more than $10 million were executed in March via algorithms compared with less than 50% a year ago, the bank's electronic trading desk said.
- "The increased challenge of targeting a specific price, an increased market impact risk, an increased client comfort in adaptive algo logic and a decrease in concerns relating to time risk are just a few contributing factors in why adaptive and scheduled orders have become more widely used than limit-based orders"
