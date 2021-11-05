JP Morgan slashes China Q4 GDP forecast to 4.0% from 5.0% q/q previously

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another cut to China growth forecasts

JP Morgan cites the lingering impact of the power crunch and resurgence of COVID-19 clusters as the main reasons, adding to further cuts in China forecasts as of late here.

