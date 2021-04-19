JP Morgan still like the US dollar higher

Via a late last week note from analysts at JPM on the USD

solid domestic economic data,

says the Federal Reserve should start formally talking about tapering communication in the April minutes

an announcement of Biden's next circa $2 tln in fiscal spending later this month

US vaccination rollout acceleration

to help maintain a US gap with the rest of the world.





Bank recommends remaining long USD vs. currencies where central banks are likely to remain dovish or growth-challenged

including euro, yen, Swiss franc and GBP

The fall for the USD alongside US yields is just a countertrend move in a higher trend. JPM argues that the recent behaviour in rates is largely technical and temporary, citing