JP Morgan joins the chorus in seeing heightened chance of a Brexit deal
The firm now sees chances of a Brexit deal at 50% from 5% previouslyMeanwhile, they revise lower their odds of a no-deal Brexit to 5% from 10% previously. The firm says that they now expect a Brexit deal and that the improved sentiment following Johnson and Varadkar's meeting yesterday "changes everything".
This adds to the view of Deutsche Bank earlier and growing market sentiment that a Brexit deal looks more likely than ever at the moment.