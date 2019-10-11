JP Morgan joins the chorus in seeing heightened chance of a Brexit deal

Author: Justin Low

The firm now sees chances of a Brexit deal at 50% from 5% previously

Meanwhile, they revise lower their odds of a no-deal Brexit to 5% from 10% previously. The firm says that they now expect a Brexit deal and that the improved sentiment following Johnson and Varadkar's meeting yesterday "changes everything".
ForexLive


