JP Morgan on the upcoming talks between the US and China.

We are more sceptical

still see risks to our growth outlook for 2H 2019 skewed to the downside

JPM that a deal could be struck at the ministerial level talks in mid-Oct and "activity get a cyclical bounce into year end". But:

"Are either likely? No."



Based on what we have seen come out of US-China talks so far I find it difficult to disagree with JPM.