JP Morgan USD models suggest further strength to come

JPM citing two of their models, which assess the relationship between the dollar and COVID-19 infections in the US and across the world, and also global growth.

Models are signalling the recent USD sell-off "is susceptible to losing the little momentum it had gained".

"Investors should be wary of adding short USD exposures if the pendulum is indeed starting to swing from cautious optimism back towards pessimistic caution"

One model utilizes the global Google Activity Indicator as a real-time proxy for the recovery in global growth, say JPM:

its been the "single best indicator for USD this year"

is "starting to top out"

The other model looks at the how coronavirus infections in the US and the globe are related, and its neutral USD for now:

increase in global infections are dollar positive

while the surge of cases in the US is USD negative

JPM recommend

short GBP vs. EUR and CHF

remain short NZD ahead of RBNZ decision and seasonality in August



JPM note from Friday via Bloomberg



