JP Morgan EUR/CHF - a stop below 1.05 could inflict damage - what to do instead

A snippet from JPM on the euro against the Swiss franc

EURCHF ... Despite increased levels of intervention, a substantial risk rally, and a relatively stable euro, this cross is struggling to bounce even 10 pips at the moment.

One can certainly justify a tactical long here ahead of 1.05, but potential slippage on a stop below 1.05 is somewhat of a concern given how minimal the bounces are and the damage a meaningfully slipped stop would do to the risk/reward profile of being tactically long.

Stopping out below 1.0505 instead of 1.0500 is one way to potentially deal with this concern, although of course that requires one to stop out just above a major level instead of just below, which feels counter-intuitive.

JPM's view:

leaning more bearish on the euro broadly

any tactical EURCHF longs above 1.05 need to be tightly managed.















ps. I posted on the SNB over the weekend, including a harsh history lesson from a prior EUR/CHF move …



