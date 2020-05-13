JP Morgan EUR/CHF - a stop below 1.05 could inflict damage - what to do instead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from JPM on the euro against the Swiss franc

  • EURCHF  ...  Despite increased levels of intervention, a substantial risk rally, and a relatively stable euro, this cross is struggling to bounce even 10 pips at the moment. 
  • One can certainly justify a tactical long here ahead of 1.05, but potential slippage on a stop below 1.05 is somewhat of a concern given how minimal the bounces are and the damage a meaningfully slipped stop would do to the risk/reward profile of being tactically long. 
  • Stopping out below 1.0505 instead of 1.0500 is one way to potentially deal with this concern, although of course that requires one to stop out just above a major level instead of just below, which feels counter-intuitive.
JPM's view:
  • leaning more bearish on the euro broadly
  • any tactical EURCHF longs above 1.05 need to be tightly managed.
euro Swiss franc chart eur/chf


---
ps. I posted on the SNB over the weekend, including a harsh history lesson from a prior EUR/CHF move … 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose