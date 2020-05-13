JP Morgan EUR/CHF - a stop below 1.05 could inflict damage - what to do instead
A snippet from JPM on the euro against the Swiss franc
- EURCHF ... Despite increased levels of intervention, a substantial risk rally, and a relatively stable euro, this cross is struggling to bounce even 10 pips at the moment.
- One can certainly justify a tactical long here ahead of 1.05, but potential slippage on a stop below 1.05 is somewhat of a concern given how minimal the bounces are and the damage a meaningfully slipped stop would do to the risk/reward profile of being tactically long.
- Stopping out below 1.0505 instead of 1.0500 is one way to potentially deal with this concern, although of course that requires one to stop out just above a major level instead of just below, which feels counter-intuitive.
JPM's view:
- leaning more bearish on the euro broadly
- any tactical EURCHF longs above 1.05 need to be tightly managed.
---
ps. I posted on the SNB over the weekend, including a harsh history lesson from a prior EUR/CHF move …
- Swiss National Bank Chair Jordan says Bank is making a "substantial commitment" to FX CHF intervention