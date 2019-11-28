JP Morgan with a USD/CAD forecast - higher into Q1 2020

The analysts at JPM see USD/CAD to 1.3600 in the first quarter of next year

to 1.3800 after that

Citing for their soft CAD view:

weak Q4 Canadaian economic growth

underlying economy possible "more vulnerable than what 2019's solid growth made it appear"

Projects the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates in January



JPM is selective on how the CAD will weaken against other currencies:

likely to underperform "against key low-yielders" such as the euro and CHF

"to hold in against other cyclical G10 currencies like AUD which are facing their own internal headwinds"

JPM on risks to the view: