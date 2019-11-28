JP Morgan with a USD/CAD forecast - higher into Q1 2020

The analysts at JPM see USD/CAD to 1.3600 in the first quarter of next year

  • to 1.3800 after that
Citing for their soft CAD view:
  • weak Q4 Canadaian economic growth
  • underlying economy possible "more vulnerable than what 2019's solid growth made it appear" 
  • Projects the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates in January
JPM is selective on how the CAD will weaken against other currencies:
  • likely to underperform "against key low-yielders" such as the euro and CHF
  • "to hold in against other cyclical G10 currencies like AUD which are facing their own internal headwinds"
JPM on risks to the view:
  • USMCA developments
  • potential leadership change at the BoC
  • oil supply
