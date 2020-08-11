JPM firmly bullish on EUR/USD - levels to buy more

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JP Morgan comments on the euro, in brief for an overnight note, the bank noting light volumes during the summer (northern) lull 

  • euro drifted lower on short term profit taking
  • expect pullbacks in the region of 200 points or so as part of the process to a higher EURUSD
  • there are some concerns around positioning … especially in the current illiquid markets
  • we are still firmly bullish and advocate running a core long
  • room to add on pullbacks initially to 1.1700 and more so at 1.1650.
(bolding mine) 

JP Morgan comments on the euro, in brief for an overnight note, the bank noting light volumes during the summer (northern) lull 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose