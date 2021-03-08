JPM raise USD/CNY year-end forecast to 6.35 (from 6.25)
Ahead of today's onshore yuan reference rate setting, a brief excerpt from a JP Morgan note
Citing
- recent surge in Treasury yields
- possibility of further tantrum episodes sending yields up
- the USD is in a more constructive phase - US economic growth upgrades due to huge fiscal stimulus
- USD will outrun EM and specifically China growth
---
As you can see from the chart below, JPM are not bullish for USD/CNY despite all the positives they cite, its just they are not as bearish as they were: