JPM raise USD/CNY year-end forecast to 6.35 (from 6.25)

Ahead of today's onshore yuan reference rate setting, a brief excerpt from a JP Morgan note

Citing

recent surge in Treasury yields

possibility of further tantrum episodes sending yields up

the USD is in a more constructive phase - US economic growth upgrades due to huge fiscal stimulus

USD will outrun EM and specifically China growth

---

As you can see from the chart below, JPM are not bullish for USD/CNY despite all the positives they cite, its just they are not as bearish as they were:







