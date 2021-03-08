JPM raise USD/CNY year-end forecast to 6.35 (from 6.25)

Ahead of today's onshore yuan reference rate setting, a brief excerpt from a JP Morgan note  

Citing
  • recent surge in Treasury yields
  • possibility of further tantrum episodes sending yields up
  • the USD is in a more constructive phase - US economic growth upgrades due to huge fiscal stimulus
  • USD will outrun EM and specifically China growth 
As you can see from the chart below, JPM are not bullish for USD/CNY despite all the positives they cite, its just they are not as bearish as they were:

