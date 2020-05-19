JPM on the topside level to watch for EUR/USD
JP Morgan note the push given to the euro on the Monday news:
ICYMI
- €500 billion cash splash + coronavirus vaccine = a big Monday (ICYMI)
- Here is what's ahead for the proposed €500bn Recovery Fund (a rocky road)
And for the euro:
- The move above 1.0900/10 was a technical break
- although 1.1010/30 is the bigger level on the topside.
Bolding mine.
On that Moderna news I am reminded of the wise words of one of best performing treaders ever, George Soros:
- Invest first, investigate later.
The investigation stage happened Tuesday and unwound a lot of the positive across stocks and risk currencies. Trading opportunities.
Druck with Mr. S