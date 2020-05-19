JPM on the topside level to watch for EUR/USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

JP Morgan note the push given to the euro on the Monday news:

And for the euro:
  • The move above 1.0900/10 was a technical break
  • although 1.1010/30 is the bigger level on the topside
On that Moderna news I am reminded of the wise words of one of best performing treaders ever, George Soros:
  • Invest first, investigate later. 
The investigation stage happened Tuesday and unwound a lot of the positive across stocks and risk currencies. Trading opportunities. 

