JPMorgan have 4 drivers for stocks higher - plenty of room to rise from here

JPM on the US equity markets, a client note published late Friday

Stocks have "plenty of room" to rise further

but there are short-term risks (elevated momentum positioning indicates 'overbought' levels)



But go higher in the medium to longer term

The four driving forces JPM highlight are:

a still-low overall equity positioning a rapid improvement in funding markets the liquidity and interest rate environment has undergone a structural change steady lockdown relaxation will drive a rapid economic recovery



