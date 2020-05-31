JPMorgan have 4 drivers for stocks higher - plenty of room to rise from here

JPM on the US equity markets, a client note published late Friday

  • Stocks have "plenty of room" to rise further
  • but there are short-term risks (elevated momentum positioning indicates 'overbought' levels)
  • But go higher in the medium to longer term
The four driving forces JPM highlight are:
  1. a still-low overall equity positioning
  2. a rapid improvement in funding markets
  3. the liquidity and interest rate environment has undergone a structural change
  4. steady lockdown relaxation will drive a rapid economic recovery
On point 2:

US equity markets


