JPMorgan quant says Nasdaq 100 selling correction has likely run its course
Bloomberg with a piece (ICYMI) on JPM's head of macro quantitative and derivatives research Marko Kolanovic.
- Says the tech-led selloff that sent the Nasdaq 100 lower has likely run its course
His comments are in an interview on Bloomberg TV, here is the link to the piece for more.
He likes the upside:
- “Now we think the selloff is probably over”
- “Positioning is low. We got a little bit of a purge, so we think actually market can move higher from here.”