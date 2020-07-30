JPMorgan says upside capped for EUR/USD due to long positions approaching high levels

You might recall yesterday JPM one of the few the only looking for gold to top out:

  • Systematic and discretionary currency traders have built long euro positions
  • "approaching high levels"
  • Thus says JPM  the EUR rally may have limited room to run
  • Euro-area corporates also "more than fully hedged their short euro exposure"
  • US corps are short USD
"Any further upside for the euro vs the dollar looks to be facing a positioning headwind from here" 

