JPMorgan says upside capped for EUR/USD due to long positions approaching high levels
- Systematic and discretionary currency traders have built long euro positions
- "approaching high levels"
- Thus says JPM the EUR rally may have limited room to run
- Euro-area corporates also "more than fully hedged their short euro exposure"
- US corps are short USD
"Any further upside for the euro vs the dollar looks to be facing a positioning headwind from here"
Weekly EU/USD candles: