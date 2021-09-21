JPMorgan strategists led by Marko Kolanovic say the S&P500 drop is a buy
JPM's Kolanovic says Monday's drop for the S&P presents a buy opportunity.
Expects the global economic recovery momentum is poised to pick up momentum.
- says delta wave to fade
- earnings to come in above estimates
Believes that the market sell-off that escalated overnight (Sunday night US time)
- primarily driven by technical selling flows (CTAs & and option hedgers)
- in an environment of poor liquidity
- and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks