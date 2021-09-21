JPMorgan strategists led by Marko Kolanovic say the S&P500 drop is a buy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JPM's Kolanovic says Monday's drop for the S&P presents a buy opportunity.

Expects the global economic recovery momentum is poised to pick up momentum.
  • says delta wave to fade
  • earnings to come in above estimates 
Believes that the market sell-off that escalated overnight (Sunday night US time) 
  • primarily driven by technical selling flows (CTAs & and option hedgers)
  • in an environment of poor liquidity
  • and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose