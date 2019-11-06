JPY the strongest and GBP the weakest 

Against the USD





The JPY has picked up some strength on a cautious risk tone as the market awaits confirmation from the US that September's levies will be rolled back. Until that happens expect more caution.





AUD and NZD still relatively strong with the NZD experiencing a pullback from weak employment data.





The EURO has strength after the better PMI's and the GBP is in the doldrums on general UK election malaise with a hung parliament rearing its head as a very real possibility.







