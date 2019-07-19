July prelim U Mich consumer sentiment 98.4 vs 98.8 expected
Consumer sentiment data for July 2019 from the University of Michigan
- Prior was 98.2
- Current conditions 111.1 vs 111.9 prior
- Expectations 90.1 vs 89.3 prior
- 1-year inflation 2.6% vs 2.7% prior
- 5-10 year inflation 2.6% vs 2.3% prior
The 5-10 year inflation metric has been a mess for months. It's chopped between 2.3% and 2.6% three times., so I don't think it's any kind of signal.
As for the headline, it's been around the same levels for most of the year after recovering from the year-end fear.