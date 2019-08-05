July US ISM non-manufacturing 53.7 vs 55.5 expected

Details:

prices paid 56.5 versus 58.9 last month

new orders 54.1 versus 55.8 last month

employment 56.2 versus 55.0 last month

backlog of orders 53.5 versus 56.0 last month

inventory change 50.0 versus 55.0 last month

inventory sentiment 60.5 versus 58.5 last month

new export orders 53.5 versus 55.5 last month

imports 53.5 versus 50.0 last month

business activity 53.1 vs 58.2

This isn't a great sign on the US economy. This is still expansionary but there's a clear loss of momentum from +60 late last year.





Comments in the report:



