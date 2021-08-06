July US non-farm payrolls 943K vs 870K estimate
Nonfarm payroll for July 2021
- Prior was 850K revise 938K
- nonfarm payroll 943K vs 870K estimate
- unemployment rate 5.4% vs 5.7% estimate. Prior unemployment rate came in at 5.9%
- Participation rate 61.7% vs vs 61.6% last month
- Underemployment rate 9.2% vs 9.8% last month
- Average hourly earnings MoM 0.4% vs 0.3% estimate
- Average hourly earnings YoY 4.0% vs 3.9% estimate
- Two month net revision
- private payrolls 703K vs 700K est
- goods producing 44K
- service producing 659K
- Government 240K
- part-time employment unchanged from the prior month
- Manufacturing jobs 27K. Construction 11K
- leisure and hospitality 380K
- local government education +221K.
- professional business at and services, +60 K
Overall a strong report across the board. Unemployment rate lower, underemployment rate lower. Nonfarm payroll beats and revisions good. Average hourly earnings higher.
The BLS does report that the education component in local government +221K was distorted by the Covid virus that led to changes in the trends of that specific category.
In the markets:
- Dow +68 points
- NASDAQ -45 points
- S&P +4 points
- 10 year yield 1.276%
- Spot gold is down $14 at $1790.22
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.79 at $69.90
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ahead of the report:
- the Dow was near unchanged.
- The Nasdaq futures implied a 21 point decline.
- The S&P was up 1 point.
- 10 year yield was at 1.251%.
- Crude oil was up $0.50 at $69.61.
- Gold was down -$7.00 at $1797.21.