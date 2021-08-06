July US non-farm payrolls 943K vs 870K estimate

Nonfarm payroll for July 2021

Prior was 850K revise 938K

nonfarm payroll 943K vs 870K estimate

unemployment rate 5.4% vs 5.7% estimate. Prior unemployment rate came in at 5.9%



Participation rate 61.7% vs vs 61.6% last month



Underemployment rate 9.2% vs 9.8% last month

Average hourly earnings MoM 0.4% vs 0.3% estimate



Average hourly earnings YoY 4.0% vs 3.9% estimate



Two month net revision

private payrolls 703K vs 700K est



goods producing 44K

service producing 659K



Government 240K



part-time employment unchanged from the prior month



Manufacturing jobs 27K. Construction 11K

leisure and hospitality 380K



local government education +221K.



professional business at and services, +60 K







Overall a strong report across the board. Unemployment rate lower, underemployment rate lower. Nonfarm payroll beats and revisions good. Average hourly earnings higher.





The BLS does report that the education component in local government +221K was distorted by the Covid virus that led to changes in the trends of that specific category.





In the markets:

Dow +68 points

NASDAQ -45 points



S&P +4 points



10 year yield 1.276%



Spot gold is down $14 at $1790.22



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.79 at $69.90



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ahead of the report:

the Dow was near unchanged.

The Nasdaq futures implied a 21 point decline.

The S&P was up 1 point.

10 year yield was at 1.251%.

Crude oil was up $0.50 at $69.61.

Gold was down -$7.00 at $1797.21.