Juncker bluff on a Brexit extension lifts pound

Jucker is trying to put the squeeze on the pound

Juncker is trying to do Boris Johnson a favour.





He is leaving strong hints -- but nothing unequivocal -- that the EU won't allow a Brexit extension if the deal is voted down in parliament.



it's essentially putting a gun to the head of parlliament -- it's either this or no deal.





Maybe it will work and that's why the pound is up 30 pips in the past few minutes but it's undoubtedly a bluff. Merkel, Macron and other EU leaders have said time and time again they will never be the reason for a no-deal Brexit. Technically, any EU 27 member could block an extension but it's not going to happen.





The tell is that Jucker isn't even willing to be explicit. He is saying things like 'there is no need for an extension because this is the deal'. That's hardly a do-or-die threat.







So this is a bluff and the only question is whether parliament will believe it when Johnson tells them that it's this deal or no deal?





The pound has edged off the lows but isn't exactly buying the rhetoric.





