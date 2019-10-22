Juncker: Brexit is a waste of time and energy

Frustrations begin to show again for Juncker





It is painful spending so much time on Brexit

Will always regret UK's decision to leave the EU

Says it is not possible for EU to ratify Brexit before the UK does

He may be cutting a frustrated figure but at the end of the day when the UK comes knocking on the door for an extension, they will never be able to ignore that request.





If Johnson fails in the vote today, expect the blame game to begin again.



