June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre - China deploys 7,000 police to prevent remembrance ceremonies

A massive police deployment in Hong Kong to prevent a planned commemoration in Victoria Park.

June 4 1989 was the day the Chinese Communist Party sent in tanks to crush to death hundreds of peaceful protestors in Tiananmen Square.





HK organisers are banned from commemoration activities. China will use its national security law and COVID-19 restrictions, along with the mass deployment of riot-control police to prevent large ceremonies. there are expected to be smaller activities though, hoping to slip past the heavy-handed restrictions.





No-one knows what became of Tank Man:







