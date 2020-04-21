June crude is under pressure again

The CFTC isn't going to do anything about it

The commissioner of the CFTC was just on CNBC and he's in fantasyland. He acknowledged that the drop in May oil futures was a supply/demand issue but also said there weren't problems in other contracts.





What's going to change in a month to rebalance oil? The tanks are filling by the day. June crude is at even more risk than May was.





The June contract isn't getting any more help from USO now as the ETF suspends unit creations and that means that 30% of open interest is in 'sell only' mode. The broader market is also souring and now June crude has broken out of a small period of consoldation and is down 34% on the day, falling $7.01 to $13.44.



