June oil climbs 30% as the great rout unwinds

Big rally today

The moves in oil in the past week have been truly remarkable and now we're almost back where we started.





June crude is up $4.22 today, or 30.6%, to $18.01. A rally above $20 would essentially wipe out the rout as shorts are squeezed out.





What's incredible is that nothing has changed on the fundamental side. Oversupply remains massive and this move will diminish pressure on the US to block the 20 million barrels of Saudi oil that's en route to the US.





There is some talk about US mandated production shut-ins but I tend to think some of that is window dressing for market-based decisions. For me the point where the rubber hit the road was the expiration of the May contract and that was at $10.03. That represents read demand.

