Final trade done for June crude

Buyers of the June oil contract will pay $32.50 per barrel to have crude delivered to Cushing next month. It rose 68-cents in the final day of trading. That put the market into a minor backwardation with July crude trading up 23-cents to $31.88 today.





The crude chart is a mess because of the fall into negative territory but I'm watching $36.35, which was the March 11 high.