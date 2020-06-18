June Philly Fed +27.5 vs -21.4 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

June 2020 Philly Fed business outlook survey

Details (to come)
  • New orders  +16.7 vs -25.7 prior
  • Employment -4.3 vs -15.3 prior
  • Prices paid +11.1 vs +3.2 prior
  • Six-month index +75 vs +49.7 prior (30 year high)
I'm puzzled at why so many economists thought this report and the Empire Fed would be negative. The surveys are on the month-to-month rate of change so it's basically about whether June would be better than May. After the crushing declines in April/May, some rebound is no surprise.

Overall, 46% of firms reported better general business in the month while 19% said it was worse.

This special question gives a better sense of where the industry is overall, showing the bulk of firms operating at about 75% of capacity compared to 85% last year. Just 2.2% are operating in the 90-100% range versus 37% a year ago.
Philly Fed


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose