June Philly Fed 30.7 vs 31.0 expected

June Philadelphia Fed business outlook

June Philly Fed
  • Prior was 31.5
  • new orders 22.2 versus 32.5 last month
  • employment 30.7 versus 19.3 last month
  • Avg workweek 20.1 vs 35.5 last month
  • prices paid 80.7 versus 79.8 last month (highest since 1970s)
  • prices received 49.7 vs 41.0 prior
  • Six-month index 69.2 from 52.7 last month
  • Capex 40.4 vs 37.4 last month
The prices metric continues to rise but new orders are at the lowest level since December.

Here's a look at the prices paid component:


