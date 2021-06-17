June Philly Fed 30.7 vs 31.0 expected
June Philadelphia Fed business outlook
- Prior was 31.5
- new orders 22.2 versus 32.5 last month
- employment 30.7 versus 19.3 last month
- Avg workweek 20.1 vs 35.5 last month
- prices paid 80.7 versus 79.8 last month (highest since 1970s)
- prices received 49.7 vs 41.0 prior
- Six-month index 69.2 from 52.7 last month
- Capex 40.4 vs 37.4 last month
The prices metric continues to rise but new orders are at the lowest level since December.
Here's a look at the prices paid component: