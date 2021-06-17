June Philly Fed 30.7 vs 31.0 expected

Prior was 31.5

new orders 22.2 versus 32.5 last month



employment 30.7 versus 19.3 last month

Avg workweek 20.1 vs 35.5 last month



prices paid 80.7 versus 79.8 last month (highest since 1970s)



prices received 49.7 vs 41.0 prior



Six-month index 69.2 from 52.7 last month

Capex 40.4 vs 37.4 last month

Full report



The prices metric continues to rise but new orders are at the lowest level since December.







Here's a look at the prices paid component:



