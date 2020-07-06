June US ISM non-manufacturing index 57.1 vs 50.2 expected

Details:

Business activity 66.0 vs 41.0 last month (highest since Feb 2011)



New orders 61.6 vs 41.9 last month



Employment 43.1 vs 31.8 last month

Inventory sentiment 55.9 vs 55.1 last month

Prices paid 62.4 vs 55.6 last month

Backlog of orders 51.9 vs 46.4 last month

Supplier deliveries 57.5 vs 67.0 last month

New export orders 58.9 vs 41.5 last month



Imports 52.9 vs 43.7 last month

This is a huge beat but the FX market hasn't responded. Equity futures rose just 0.1% as well.





