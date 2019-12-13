Just be reminded that China is still keeping quiet on trade from an official capacity

China has not given an official response to the trade deal that the US camp has fashionably talked up yesterday





If so, what does that mean for the 15 December tariffs? Are they still delayed as China takes their sweet time to respond? Or will we get bad news once markets are closed?





Global Times editor, Hu Xijin, also offered up a reminder earlier this morning as well:





"Chinese authorities and official media so far haven't given any information on China and the US are close to a deal. As the US side released optimistic information through various channels, the Chinse side has basically kept silent. This is a delicate situation."

Delicate indeed.





Just something to keep in mind as we look towards the closing stages of trading later today. Also, it's pretty much the evening time already in China now so we may not hear of anything going into the weekend.