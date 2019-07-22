Just how dead is EUR/USD trading today?

18-pips low-to-high

With less than 3 hours of trading left in the day, EUR/USD has traded in a range from 1.1207 to 1.1225 -- just 18 pips.





Cameron Crise from Bloomberg notes that's the 3rd narrowest day since the dawn of the euro 20 years ago. The smallest-ever range was on Good Friday 2014 at just 13 pips and second was July 28 of the same year at 17 pips.





He notes:





"Of the 10 tightest daily ranges in the euro's history, six came in 2014 and three have come this year. But fear not, intrepid traders. Lest we forget, when that horribly quiet market of 2014 finally broke, EUR/USD dropped 30 big figures in less than nine months. One can only hope that there will be a similar payoff for sticking with FX this time around."







What's interesting is that in 2014 you had a slow grind higher before it broke. This time around you have a grind lower. But whether we break either way, lets hope the next move is as long-lasting.







