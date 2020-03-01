Just waking up? Seeing AUD and NZD unchanged from late Friday? Well, yeah, I guess … :-D
Good morning/evening/afternoon or whatever if you are just waking up
The COVID-19 news and associated economic impact news over the weekend got worse
'Risk' currencies have traded lower in early Asia but are back now unchanged (give or take) from late Friday US trade.
Here is what's been going on:
- Australia's McCrann says RBA interest rate cut on Tuesday almost certain
- Coronavirus: RBA, other financial authorities in Australia to hold emergency meeting today
- 'Overnight' futures opening for trade: Stock index futures, oil down. Gold, UST up.
- Weekend reports that the BOJ may announce measures to stabilise financial markets ahead of the Tokyo open
- Global central bank co-ordinated interest rate cut coming on Wednesday 4 March
- Goldman Sachs forecasts an RBA interest rate cut tomorrow, and another to follow
- An RBA 25bp interest rate cut tomorrow is now fully priced in
- More on the rocket attacks inside the green zone Baghdad - near the US embassy
- Australia's second manufacturing PMI for February goes up!
- JP Morgan forecast an RBNZ interest rate cut in March then another in May
- UK press front page: PM Johnson says virus will get worse before it gets better
- New Zealand terms of trade data for Q4: +2.6% (expected 0.8%)
- Australian 3 year bond yield falls to it lowest on record
- Coronavirus has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state
- JP Morgan forecast an RBA rate cut on Tuesday (3 March)
- Two blasts heard in Iraq capital Baghdad - rumours its missiles hitting near US embassy green zone
- Australia - Manufacturing PMI for February 44.3 (prior 45.4)
- Goldman Sachs again, looking for a 50bp interest rate cut in March, and a full 1% cut by June
- ICYMI: Goldman Sachs forecast a Fed interest rate cut in March (and more to follow)
- Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix race cancelled due to coronavirus
- ANZ expect the RBNZ to cut its cash rate this month, forecast a 50bp interest rate cut
- Coronavirus cases jump over the weekend
- Yen crosses getting sold in early Monday trade
- Monday morning opening levels - indicative forex prices 02 March 2020
- Man in his 50s is first US coronavirus death as Seattle grapples with potential outbreak
- Trump says he's weighing Mexican border restrictions over virus
- A huge week ahead in the making
- China official PMIs February: Manufacturing 35.7 (expected 45.0) Non-manufacturing 29.6 (expected 51.0)