Just when gold was left for dead

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Gold bounces back in third day of gains

Gold bounces back in third day of gains
Last Thursday's drop in gold looked like the bulls throwing in the towel after a flop in a retail-led precious metals rally at the turn of the month.

Instead, gold has gotten a second wind after three days of gains. It's up another $11 today to $1842 as the US dollar softens.

We might also be seeing traditional buying on lunar new year holidays which last from Feb 11-17 in China.

This bounce underscores support at $1765 and last week's low of $1785.

Inflation talk is bubbling up and it will continues for months as easy y/y comps turn but the seasonals aren't great for gold after February.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose