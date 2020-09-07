Kamala Harris and VP Pence both stump in Wisconsin today

State is one of the key swing states in the upcoming election

The current VP - Mike Pence - and Kamala Harris - Joe Bidens VP selection, will both be visiting the state of Wisconsin today. The state of Wisconsin was also visited by both Pres. Trump and Dem nominee Biden last week in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.













Wisconsin was largely ignored by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Pres. Trump took the state by a slim 47.2% to 46.5% margin. Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are 3 key swing states in the midwest which could swing the election either way. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes, Michigan has 16 and Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes. The most recent YouGov poll has Biden leading by 50% to 44% in Wisconsin.





Pence will be stumping at the Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse. The area is heavily white on the western edge of the state. The area was predominately Democratic and did swing to Clinton n 2016. Pence hopes to swing the vote more toward the GOP.





Harris will be in Milwaukee where she will be visiting with union workers, African American business people and pastors. Milwaukee is the black hub in the state. In 2016, the black vote was disappointing. Harris' hope is to encourage a higher turnout in 2020. Obama had a much higher voter turnout in 2008 and 2012.