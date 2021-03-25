Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index for March rises to 26 from 24

Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index for March 2021







Employment fell to 17 versus 21 last month



average work week rose to 21 from 13 last month



shipments rose to 27 from 14 last month



production fell to 23 from 26 last month



new orders rose to 37 from 16 last month



new orders for exports fell to 1 from 9last month



prices for raw materials fell to 66 from 68 last month



prices received for finished products 31 versus 27 last month



supplier delivery time rose to 41 from 40 last month

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity for March 2021 rose to 26 from 24 in February. The value equaled the estimate.