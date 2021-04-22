KC Fed April manufacturing index 31 vs 28 expected

"It is very difficult to handle the increased business with supply chain issues across all materials and finding anyone who wants to work. The federal government has incentivized people to stay home and not be productive."

"Stimulus and increased unemployment money are wrecking the labor pool. Lower level employees are quitting to make just as much not working."

"Unemployed workers have no incentive to return to work given the COVID bonus payments."

"Entry level pay will need to be increased. This will create pressure on all other positions."

"We believe the shortage of workers is not an impact from the 2nd stimulus as much as a systematic problem of the gig economy and simply not enough workers for unskilled and critical skill positions. We are focused on retention."

"We are facing significant supply chain problems due to COVID-19 issues, tariff issues, and the weather problems in Texas earlier his year."

"Steel market needs to become stable. Steel producers recording record profits, while downstream suffers margin erosion."

"Largest raw material provider is refusing to deliver previously accepted purchased orders at accepted prices - demanding 18% price increase to fill previously accepted orders of flat rolled USA stainless steel."

"We could greatly grow our business if it were not for steel and labor issues. We could get more orders and employ more people. Supply chains are a mess and we cannot get people to apply. We pay upwards of $20 or more per hour with full benefits."

"Liquidity is the BIGGEST issue. Ramp up of production is stressing cash more than usual since we depleted cash during the downturn more than what would have been typical."

"The labor shortage is driving up the price of most proteins in food manufacturing."