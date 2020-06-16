KCNA reports that North Korea will deploy soldiers to the Kaesong industrial zone

KCNA is NK state media, reporting that the North Korean Army to advance into the demilitarized area of Kaesong & Mt. Kumgang

base troops in the areas next to DMZ

conduct training

Also (KCNA again):

South Korean President Moon wanted to send his National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong & Head of the National Intelligence Services Suh Hoon to North Korea as special envoys. Kim Yo Jong "flatly rejected" this offer



Kaesong Industrial Zone is a special administrative industrial region of North Korea close the border with South Korea. The two Koreas jointly run an industrial park at Kaesong.









