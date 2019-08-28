Keep it simple if you're trading the yuan - SocGen

The firm says that straightforward yuan trading strategies are the best given the US-China trade dispute





"We would look to initiate exposure on a pullback to 7.10, targeting an eventual move to 7.40 with a stop at 6.99", says the note. Adding that their base case scenario is for the yuan to fall to 7.50 per dollar by Q3 next year.





As for this year, they see the yuan falling towards 7.25 per dollar in Q4 as the currency is expected to weaken unless outflow pressure is strong or speculation gets excessive. Their view here is tied to US tariffs as according to their estimates:





"The yuan might need to drop to 7.26 on 1 October and 7.15 on 15 December to offset the currently planned US tariffs".

I'm not going to doubt their argument as this is clear for all to see since the start of August . But it's important to note that China will not allow its currency to rapidly depreciate, so expect some periods of stability from time to time in order to not trigger capital outflows.





The firm's analysts argue for being long USD/CNH spot or outright (1M to 6M tenor) as their preferred ways of positioning for additional yuan weakness in the coming quarters.