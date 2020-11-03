Kentucky early votes show a mixed picture

A look at a few counties

Robertson county is showing 93% of votes in and the spread is 77.2%-22.0% for Trump. That's better than 74.9%-21.9% in the last election. The caveat is that it's a small county with only around 1200 votes.

In Fayette, where 80,000 votes have already been counted, about 51% of the estimated total. It's 73.5%-24.7% for Biden. Clinton won that county by just 51.2%-41.8%. Again, this is likely skewed by early voting favoring Democrats.

Another county -- Larue shows Trump +68.1 and that compares to +55.3 in the previous election. That's with 60% of the vote in.

In Nicholas, Trump is up +32.5. He won 41.2% last time. That's with 77% of the vote.
