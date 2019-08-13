Key Chinese data to add to yuan volatility tomorrow

Something else to look out for tomorrow besides the PBOC daily yuan fixing









Industrial production: +6.0% y/y expected (prior +6.3%)

Industrial production YTD: +6.0% y/y expected (prior +6.0%)

Retail sales: +8.6% y/y expected (prior +9.8%)

Retail sales YTD: +8.4% y/y expected (prior +8.4%)

Fixed assets investment YTD: +5.8% y/y expected (prior +5.8%)





The above data is scheduled for release at 0200 GMT so just be wary of some potential added volatility to follow in the Chinese yuan - which has been a key risk barometer for markets over the past two weeks - tomorrow.





The releases will come after the PBOC daily fixing, which is usually around 0110-30 GMT.





Of note, we'll be getting the release of key Chinese data for July as per the below: