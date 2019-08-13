Key Chinese data to add to yuan volatility tomorrow
Something else to look out for tomorrow besides the PBOC daily yuan fixing
Of note, we'll be getting the release of key Chinese data for July as per the below:
- Industrial production: +6.0% y/y expected (prior +6.3%)
- Industrial production YTD: +6.0% y/y expected (prior +6.0%)
- Retail sales: +8.6% y/y expected (prior +9.8%)
- Retail sales YTD: +8.4% y/y expected (prior +8.4%)
- Fixed assets investment YTD: +5.8% y/y expected (prior +5.8%)
The above data is scheduled for release at 0200 GMT so just be wary of some potential added volatility to follow in the Chinese yuan - which has been a key risk barometer for markets over the past two weeks - tomorrow.
The releases will come after the PBOC daily fixing, which is usually around 0110-30 GMT.