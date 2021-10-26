Key earnings releases after the close highlighted by Microsoft and Alphabet

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Other big earnings on Wednesday and Thursday

Microsoft and Alphabet highlight the earnings releases after the close. 
 
Microsoft is expected to show Q1:
  • EPS $2.07
  • Revenues $43.97 billion
  • Q2 EPS guidance $2.23
  • Q2 revenue guidance $48.92 billion
For Aalphabet, Q3 numbers are expected at:
  • EPS $23.48
  • Revenues $63.34 billion
  • Q4 EPS guidance $25.37
  • Q4 revenues $71 billion
In addition to those two large cap bellweathers, the following companies will also release earnings after the close
  • AMD
  • Visa
  • Twitter
  • Robinhood
  • Texas Instruments
Tomorrow will have another full day of top names reporting. Before the stock opening the following companies will be reporting:
  • Boeing
  • GM
  • Coca-Cola
  • McDonald's
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Spotify.
And after the close:
  • Ford
  • Twillion
  • servicenow
  • ebay
On Thursday, before the open:
  • Shopify
  • MasterCard
  • Caterpillar
  • Merck
  • Altria
  • Comcast
  • Sirius
After the close on Thursday:
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • US Steel
  • Starbucks
  • Skechers
  • Gilead
Finally on Friday:
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron
  • Phillips 66
  • Colgate-Palmolive
