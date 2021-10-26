Key earnings releases after the close highlighted by Microsoft and Alphabet

Other big earnings on Wednesday and Thursday

Microsoft is expected to show Q1:



EPS $2.07



Revenues $43.97 billion



Q2 EPS guidance $2.23



Q2 revenue guidance $48.92 billion



For Aalphabet, Q3 numbers are expected at:



EPS $23.48



Revenues $63.34 billion



Q4 EPS guidance $25.37



Q4 revenues $71 billion



In addition to those two large cap bellweathers, the following companies will also release earnings after the close

AMD



Visa



Twitter

Robinhood

Texas Instruments

Tomorrow will have another full day of top names reporting. Before the stock opening the following companies will be reporting: Boeing



GM



Coca-Cola



McDonald's



Bristol-Myers Squibb



Spotify. And after the close: Ford



Twillion

servicenow

ebay On Thursday, before the open: Shopify

MasterCard



Caterpillar



Merck

Altria

Comcast



Sirius After the close on Thursday:

Apple



Amazon



US Steel

Starbucks



Skechers

Gilead Finally on Friday: Exxon Mobil



Chevron



Phillips 66



Colgate-Palmolive

