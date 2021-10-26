Key earnings releases after the close highlighted by Microsoft and Alphabet
Other big earnings on Wednesday and ThursdayMicrosoft and Alphabet highlight the earnings releases after the close.
Microsoft is expected to show Q1:
- EPS $2.07
- Revenues $43.97 billion
- Q2 EPS guidance $2.23
- Q2 revenue guidance $48.92 billion
For Aalphabet, Q3 numbers are expected at:
- EPS $23.48
- Revenues $63.34 billion
- Q4 EPS guidance $25.37
- Q4 revenues $71 billion
In addition to those two large cap bellweathers, the following companies will also release earnings after the close
- AMD
- Visa
- Robinhood
- Texas Instruments
Tomorrow will have another full day of top names reporting. Before the stock opening the following companies will be reporting:
- Boeing
- GM
- Coca-Cola
- McDonald's
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Spotify.
And after the close:
- Ford
- Twillion
- servicenow
- ebay
On Thursday, before the open:
- Shopify
- MasterCard
- Caterpillar
- Merck
- Altria
- Comcast
- Sirius
After the close on Thursday:
- Apple
- Amazon
- US Steel
- Starbucks
- Skechers
- Gilead
Finally on Friday:
- Exxon Mobil
- Chevron
- Phillips 66
- Colgate-Palmolive