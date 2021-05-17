Key earnings releases this week
Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe's, Target, Cisco are some of the major releases this weekThe earnings calendar continues more in earnest tomorrow one Walmart and Home Depot will release their earnings before the opening. What other company earnings are scheduled this week?
Tuesday
- HomeDepot
- Walmart
- Macy's
Wednesday
- target
- Lowes
- TJX
- Cisco
- Lbrands
Thursday
- Kohls
- Petco
- BJs
- Ralph Lauren
- Hormel
- Palo Alto networks
- Ross
Friday
- John Deere
- Footlocker