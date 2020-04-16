Key earnings to be released next week
The earnings calendar kicks in next week
The earnings calendar kicked off this week with financials the main focus. PS the financial sector is down some 9% this week .
Next week there is a more rounded sampling of earnings including Coca-Cola, Chipotle, Netflix, PayPal, Tesla, Amazon, Intel, American Airlines and American Express. There is something for everyone.
Below is the scheduled release dates (subject to change):
Monday, April 20
Tuesday, April 21
- IBM
- Halliburton
- JetBlue Airways
- Coca-Cola
- Lockheed Martin
- Chipotle
- Netflix
- Philip Morris
- Texas Instruments
Wednesday, April 22
- Delta Air Lines
- TD Ameritrade
- AT&T
- Las Vegas Sands
- CSX
- Kimberly-Clark
- Xerox
- PayPal
- Tesla
Thursday, April 23
- Amazon
- Southwest Airlines
- Raytheon
- Intel
- Domino's pizza
Friday, April 24
- American Airlines
- American Express