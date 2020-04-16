Key earnings to be released next week

The earnings calendar kicks in next week

The earnings calendar kicked off this week with financials the main focus. PS the financial sector is down some 9% this week .





Next week there is a more rounded sampling of earnings including Coca-Cola, Chipotle, Netflix, PayPal, Tesla, Amazon, Intel, American Airlines and American Express. There is something for everyone.







Below is the scheduled release dates (subject to change):







Monday, April 20



IBM



Halliburton



JetBlue Airways



Coca-Cola



Lockheed Martin



Chipotle



Netflix



Philip Morris



Texas Instruments

Wednesday, April 22

Delta Air Lines

TD Ameritrade



AT&T



Las Vegas Sands



CSX



Kimberly-Clark



Xerox



PayPal



Tesla

Thursday, April 23

Amazon



Southwest Airlines



Raytheon



Intel



Domino's pizza

Friday, April 24

American Airlines



American Express



See here for global coronavirus case data

Tuesday, April 21