Key economic events and releases for the day

Canada CPI, Fed speak

Canada CPI for October. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.7% MoM vs 0.2% last month. The Core CPI was +0.3% last month. YoY expected at 4.7% versus 4.4% last month. The core CPI YoY came in at 3.7% with the expectation today at 3.5%

US building permits and housing starts. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Housing starts are expected at 1.58M versus 1.555M last month. Building permits are expected at 1.640M vs 1.589M last month



U.S. Treasury to auction off 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET.



Feds Williams at 9:10 AM/1410 GMT



Fed Bowman at 11 AM ET/1600 GMT



Fed's Daly at 12:40 AM ET/1740 GMT



Feds Waller at 12:40 AM ET/1740 GM

