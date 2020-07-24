Key economic releases and events for next week's trading

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Big week for stock earnings. Advance GDP to be released 

In addition to a slew of big-name earnings including Apple, Amazon, Google the key economic releases and events for next week include: 

Monday, July 27
  • US durable goods, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
Tuesday, July 28
  • RBA assistant governor can't speaks at 8 PM ET, Monday/0030 GMT
  • Spanish unemployment rate, 3 AM ET/0700 GMT
  • US consumer confidence, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
Wednesday, July 29
  • Australia CPI QoQ, 9:30 PM ET Tuesday/0130 GMT
  • US pending home sales, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
  • FOMC decision and statement, 2 PM ET/1800 GMT
  • FOMC press conference, 2:30 PM ET/1830 GMT
Thursday, July 30
  • German preliminary GDP quarter on quarter, 4 AM ET/0 800 GMT 
  • US advance GDP for the 2nd quarter annualized, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
  • US initial claims for unemployment, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
Friday, July 31
  • China manufacturing PMI, 9 PM ET Thursday/0100 GMT
  • Canada GDP, 8:30 AM ET/12:30 GMT 
  • US core PCE price index 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
  • Chicago purchasing managers index, 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT
  • University of Michigan consumer sentiment revised, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT

In addition, the US coronavirus relief package will continue to be worked out between Republicans and Democrats.

