Key events and releases during tomorrow's North American trading session
Canada CPI, crude oil inventories, the Fed's Beige Book
What key events and releases or impact trading tomorrow in the North American session:
- Canada CPI will be released at 8:30 AM. With month-to-month estimate of 0.1%. The core measure came in at 0.2% last month. The trimmed mean year on year is expected at 3.3% versus 3.3% last month. The headline is expected at 1.9% versus 1.8% last month. The median is expected at 2.6% unchanged from the previous month
- US crude oil inventories will be released at 10:30 AM ET. The private data will be released today at 4:30 PM ET
- The US beige book, a look at the economic trends by Federal Reserve district, will be released at 2 PM ET
Fed officials expected to speak include Fed's Evans and Fed's Quarles.
In the European session, inflation data out of the UK and the EU will highlight the releases before North American traders enter