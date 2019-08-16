Key events and releases for next week's trading

The meeting minutes from the last FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday at 2 PM ET/1800 GMT. The market is very sensitive to what the Fed might do at their next policy meeting in September. There is a 100% chance for a rate cut, with the market currently pricing in a 32% chance for 50 bps.



Other key events and releases for the week include:

Tuesday:

RBA monetary policy meeting minutes. 9:30 PM ET (Monday/0130 GMT



Canada manufacturing sales. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT



FOMC member Quarles speaks. 6 PM ET/2200 GMT

Wednesday

Canada CPI. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT



US FOMC meeting minutes. 2 PM ET/1800 GMT

Thursday

France flash manufacturing/service PMI. 3:15 AM ET/0715 GMT



German flash manufacturing/service PMI. 3:30 AM ET/0730 GMT



EU flash manufacturing/service PMI. 4 AM ET/0800 GMT

US flash manufacturing PMI. 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT



Jackson Hole economic policy symposium begins. Day 1

Friday: New Zealand retail sales. 6:45 PM ET/2245 GMT



Canada retail sales. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT



Fed chair Jerome Powell speak. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT

Jackson Hole economic policy symposium. Day 2

Saturday:

Jackson Hole economic policy symposium. Day 3

