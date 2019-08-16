Key events and releases for next week's trading
Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on FridayThe key event next week her until Friday at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT, when Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. The title of his speech is "Challenges for Monetary Policy".
The meeting minutes from the last FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday at 2 PM ET/1800 GMT. The market is very sensitive to what the Fed might do at their next policy meeting in September. There is a 100% chance for a rate cut, with the market currently pricing in a 32% chance for 50 bps.
Other key events and releases for the week include:
Tuesday:
- RBA monetary policy meeting minutes. 9:30 PM ET (Monday/0130 GMT
- Canada manufacturing sales. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- FOMC member Quarles speaks. 6 PM ET/2200 GMT
Wednesday
- Canada CPI. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- US FOMC meeting minutes. 2 PM ET/1800 GMT
Thursday
- France flash manufacturing/service PMI. 3:15 AM ET/0715 GMT
- German flash manufacturing/service PMI. 3:30 AM ET/0730 GMT
- EU flash manufacturing/service PMI. 4 AM ET/0800 GMT
- US flash manufacturing PMI. 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT
- Jackson Hole economic policy symposium begins. Day 1
Friday:
- New Zealand retail sales. 6:45 PM ET/2245 GMT
- Canada retail sales. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- Fed chair Jerome Powell speak. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
- Jackson Hole economic policy symposium. Day 2
Saturday:
- Jackson Hole economic policy symposium. Day 3